MAN ATTACKED BY WOMAN WITH KNIFE

On Friday, January 19th, at approximately 8:00 p.m., DeFuniak Springs Police Department responded to a call on Lakeview Drive. When DeFuniak Springs Officers arrived they found a man who was bleeding from his hand. They found that the cut was inflicted by the mother of his children when he grabbed the knife to keep her from stabbing him. The man said that Tawee Suzette Luster, age 37, attacked him with a turkey carving knife. After a brief struggle, DeFuniak Springs Officers were able to take Tawee Suzette Luster into custody. A witness said that Tawee Suzette Luster was trying to kill the man. Due to the large laceration received to his left hand after grabbing the turkey carving knife that prevented him from being stabbed, he planned to seek medical treatment. Tawee Suzette Luster was transported originally to Healthmark Regional Medical Center to receive an evaluation and then was transported to Walton County Jail. Tawee Suzette Luster was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting an Officer with Violence, and Trespass after Warning. She is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

