MAN CHARGED IN ALLEGED METAL HOOK ATTACK ON BOSS

A Bay County man has been arrested because he was asked to leave a job site and later allegedly attacked his boss with a metal hook, according to official reports. Justin Lee Posey, 33, appeared in court Thursday in the case. He was arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office after officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a laceration on his left arm from being slashed with a metal hook. Posey faces a charge of aggravated battery and is being held on a $50,000 bond, court records stated. According to BCSO reports, Posey’s supervisor told him earlier in the day that he was no longer needed at a job site and that he could go home. The supervisor and another employee then went to a separate job site to continue working. There, Posey met them and allegedly began screaming at the supervisor “I’m going to cut your eyes out,” officers reported. Posey then grabbed a machete and a metal hook out of his vehicle and charged the victim, BCSO reported. Posey “swung the machete at the victim so hard, attempting to cut the victim, that he lost control of the machete and it flew from his hand,” officers wrote. Posey “did manage to use the hook to cut the victim on his left arm.” Officers arrived at the attack was underway and took Posey into custody.

