MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING

DeFuniak Springs Police responded to a reported shooting Sunday night shortly before 10 PM at the Oakdale Garden Apartments on North First Street.

Police report the incident began when several men began arguing and one pulled a 9 mm Taurus handgun and fired it toward the group.

Walton County Deputies and Police Investigators scoured the scene for evidence and found a spent shell casing nearby. Witnesses identified 39-year-old Jesse Lanthony Tyson as the shooter, who fled into a nearby apartment.

A DeFuniak Police Sgt. found Tyson in the apartment and detained him. Police located the gun hidden in a nearby vehicle.

Tyson was booked into the Walton County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Improper exhibition of a Dangerous Weapon or Firearm. Bond was set at $25,000.00.

No injuries were reported.