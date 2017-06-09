MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL BATTERY ON MENTALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

DeFuniak Springs Police began an investigation approximately a month ago after an allegation of sexual contact with a mentally challenged person was made. Detectives with the DeFuniak Springs Police initiated an investigation that led them to the victim stating they had engaged in intercourse with a friend of the family in April of this year. Detectives discovered that the victim, although an adult, is mentally challenged and is not able to give lawful consent to sexual acts.

The suspect, identified as 51 year old Jerald T. Stinson, of Ponce De Leon, bragged to witnesses that he had sex with the victim. Stinson reportedly stated that the victim “begged” for sex and he finally gave it to them.

Family members were upset that Stinson, who knew of the victim’s vulnerability, would engage in sexual acts with their family member. Stinson was interviewed and reportedly admitted that the victim wanted sex, but denied engaging in any sexual activity with the victim.

Based on the victim’s statement and statements made by the witnesses, a warrant was obtained for Stinson’s arrest. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives with the DeFuniak Springs Police arrested Stinson at his home located in Ponce De Leon on Tuesday, June 6th. Stinson was booked into the Walton County Jail on a charge of Sexual Battery with a Mentally Incapacitated Person. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.