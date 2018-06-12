MAN CHARGED WITH TRYING TO SELL RED SNAPPER ON FACEBOOK

A man faces three charges after investigators say he tried to sell red snapper on Facebook before snapper season began. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, on May 6 officers received a tip through the Wildlife Alert Hotline that an individual was attempting to sell red snapper on Facebook. Snapper season for charter fishing boats with a federal license didn’t begin till June 1, and June 11 marks the first day of snapper season for recreational fishermen. An FWC officer obtained a copy of the post and reached out to the 35-year-old Fort Walton Beach man before bringing him in for questioning. After an interview with officers, he was charged with a violation of recreational snapper season, not having a saltwater products license and not having a retail license.

