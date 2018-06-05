MAN CONVICTED OF KILLING HIS 9-WEEK-OLD SON HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS

A Walton County man convicted of murdering his nine-week-old son has been sentenced. In December 2015, Harold Bielec, Jr. called 911 saying his son, Remington, was unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency personnel responded to the Raceway Store in Mossy Head and took Remington to the hospital, where it was discovered he had suffered a traumatic injury to his brain, severe retinal hemorrhaging and broken ribs. Remington died the next day. In April 2018, Bielec was found guilty of second-degree murder in the child’s death. The state recommended life in prison, but a judge ruled differently. Bielec was sentenced to 25 years in a state prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

