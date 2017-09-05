MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRESTVIEW SHOOTING

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, the Crestview Police Department, with the assistance of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, responded to the Holland Apartments located at 564 W. James Lee Blvd., in reference to a shooting incident. When officers arrived on scene at the Crestview Inn, which shares a parking lot with Holland Apartments, contact was made with a 19-year-old, Sharvel Pompey of Fort Walton Beach, who had been shot multiple times. Pompey advised officers that he was inside Apartment 141 when he was assaulted by two white male subjects and a white female subject. During a verbal altercation, Pompey was shot three to four times before escaping the apartment and calling 911. It was believed that all three suspects, with at least one known to be armed, were still inside of the residence. The Crestview SWAT Team responded to the scene and attempted contact with the suspects at the apartment, however there was no response from inside. A breach was conducted at the front of the residence by the SWAT Team and Crestview Canine Kody was utilized to clear the residence.