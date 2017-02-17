MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH BY TRACTOR TRAILER

A 59-year-old construction worker was ran over and crushed to death by a tractor trailer Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:20 AM on 4th Street in the Fountain community in Bay County.

Troopers say Richard Douglas Robinson, of Panama City, was a flagman in a marked construction zone on 4th Street being operated by the Bay County Road and Bridge Department and was walking east on the north dirt shoulder of 4th Street with his back to a 2005 International tractor driven by 42-year-old Robert Lewis Ware of Panama City, as it was backing east.

Investigators say Ware failed to observe Robinson walking east on the north dirt shoulder behind the vehicle resulting in the rear of the truck knocking him to the ground, face down and backing over the top of him.

Mr. Robinson was rushed to Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit.