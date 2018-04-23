MAN DEAD, WOMAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION IN CRESTVIEW COLLISION

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle wreck in Okaloosa County. The collision happened at 12:50 a.m. Saturday on Pandora Road south of Hammock Lane. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 28-year-old Calvin Wilks was driving southbound on Pandora along with passenger, 31-year-old Derek Varner. FHP said Wilks exited the roadway onto the southbound shoulder, but re-entered the southbound lane and lost control. State troopers said the car entered the northbound lane and the right side of Wilks’ Acura RL collided with the front of a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck. Varner was pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck. The driver of the Silverado, a 19-year-old woman from Crestview, was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in critical condition. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, FHP reports. State troopers said Wilks was not injured from the collision. According to the FHP report, the wreck is alcohol-related and charges are pending further investigation.

