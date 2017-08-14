MAN DESTROYS LIQUOR STORE CONSTRUCTION SITE, BLAMES ‘HOOKAH’ SMOKING FORK LIFT

Saturday , according to police. The Crestview Police Department (CPD) said 32-year-old Mathew Jones broke into a fenced-in construction site on Ferdon Boulevard South and allegedly commandeered a forklift. He then started destroying the site at the under-construction liquor store of the Crestview Walmart, according to police. A press release from the CPD said the suspect’s rampage damaged scaffolding and materials, block and mortar, the forklift itself, a fire hydrant and water meter that belong to the city, and more. Factoring in repair costs and overtime labor to repair the site, company officials estimate the total damage to be at $128,000. The situation escalated when the suspect allegedly aimed the forklift toward CPD officers, at which point he was reportedly stopped at gunpoint and detained. Jones told police he was told to commit the offenses by a “hookah-smoking caterpillar,” according to his arrest report. He also allegedly said the Walmart was a “place to sell alcohol and he had a problem with it.” Jones is charged with felony grand theft, use of a motor vehicle to damage property of another in excess of $1,000, criminal mischief with damage greater than $1,000 and violation of felony probation. A Freeport man who identified himself as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to police caused over $100, 000 worth of damage to a Walmart liquor store construction site, according to police. The Crestview Police Department (CPD) said 32-year-old Mathew Jones broke into a fenced-in construction site on Ferdon Boulevard South and allegedly commandeered a forklift. He then started destroying the site at the under-construction liquor store of the Crestview Walmart, according to police. A press release from the CPD said the suspect’s rampage damaged scaffolding and materials, block and mortar, the forklift itself, a fire hydrant and water meter that belong to the city, and more. Factoring in repair costs and overtime labor to repair the site, company officials estimate the total damage to be at $128,000. The situation escalated when the suspect allegedly aimed the forklift toward CPD officers, at which point he was reportedly stopped at gunpoint and detained. Jones told police he was told to commit the offenses by a “hookah-smoking caterpillar,” according to his arrest report. He also allegedly said the Walmart was a “place to sell alcohol and he had a problem with it.” Jones is charged with felony grand theft, use of a motor vehicle to damage property of another in excess of $1,000, criminal mischief with damage greater than $1,000 and violation of felony probation.

He’s currently on probation for burglary, according to police.