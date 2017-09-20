MAN DIES IN DESTIN MOTO SCOOTER CRASH

A Louisiana man dies after a fatal motor scooter accident in Destin, according to a report from Panama City’s Channel 13 News. That accident has brought concerns from the community there about riders being more cautious and wearing helmets. The driver reportedly hit the embankment and struck a pole while heading down Scenic Highway 98 on Sunday and wasn’t hearing a helmet. “He was non-responsive. We did see him convulsing. The fire trucks arrived and immediately started prep,” shared Amanda Eubank, Destin resident. “The helicopter landed then shortly there after, the patient/victim was [put on a gurney] and they put him in the helicopter. Then, they flew him off,” said Steven Menchel, Destin resident. Phillip Hawkins, 30-years-old, of Shreveport, Louisiana died after being ejected off his scooter while riding down ‘Old 98.’ “From what I gather, sounds like he lost control of it and I talked some of the other people and they say the same thing. He hit the grass and started to tumble,” said Robert Smith, Fanta Sea Motor Scoot Rental Manager.

Many residents are concerned and say this is a major safety issue. “Unfortunately, a lot of these people that rent these things they come here and they completely throw safety out of the window,” explained Menchel. “People, just listen to the rules. Have fun but, listen to the rules,” said Eubank. Deputies say there are three main things to remember: wear a helmet, obey all the traffic laws and use common sense. “A lot of vehicles can’t see you, you are smaller. So, obey the laws, watch your speed and use common sense,” warned Sgt. Brian Parkton, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Many people passing by tried to assist the man but, he later died at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. The three other men who were with Hawkins at the time, are cooperating with authorities. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident.