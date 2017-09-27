MAN DROWNS MONDAY IN DESTIN

A man found unresponsive in the Gulf of Mexico was pronounced dead in an apparent drowning, according to Michele Nicholson, spokeswoman for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who Nicholson said was a visitor in his 50s, was found unresponsive in the water at the Shirah Beach Access off Scenic Highway 98 in Destin around 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was taken by ambulance to Destin Emergency Care Center where he was pronounced dead. Captain Jeff Anderson with Destin Fire Control District said the man was pulled out of the water by beach safety. Monday’s beach flags were yellow. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Destin Fire Control District and Okaloosa County EMS assisted with the call.