MAN FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST NORTH OKALOOSA MEDICAL CENTER

A class action lawsuit has been filed against North Okaloosa Medical Center by a man who said he was charged $40,000 for four scans in the emergency room there after a car accident last fall.

According to a press release from his attorneys, George Washington MacNeil, an Okaloosa county resident, is suing the hospital for “charging automobile accident victims exorbitant amounts for CT scans” and violating the Florida Motor Vehicle No-Fault Law, which prohibits hospitals from charging car crash victims unreasonable amounts for medically necessary services.