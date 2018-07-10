MAN FOUND DEAD WITH SEVERAL GUNSHOT WOUNDS IN PENSACOLA

Deputies are investigating after a man found suffering from several gunshot wounds died in Pensacola Wednesday night. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to shots fired call at the corner of Trenton and Edison Drive around 10:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a man was found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jaquan Berry. No arrests have been made in connection to this death investigation. Investigators are currently on scene. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the sheriff’s office at 436-9620.