MAN FROM ALABAMA ARRESTED FOR COUNTERFEITING

DeFuniak Springs Police Officers and Detectives found the culprit after investigating a rash of counterfeit bills being passed in the area. 47-year-old Raymond Paul Nobles of Harvest, Alabama, was located by an Officer at Lake Stanley Park in DeFuniak Springs on Tuesday afternoon. Detectives responded to speak with Nobles. A search of the vehicle he had been driving revealed multiple counterfeit bills and a printer used to make them. Nobles were arrested and charged with Possession of Forged Currency, Possession of Counterfeit Tools, and Uttering Counterfeit Bills. He was transported to the Walton County Jail where he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. A companion of Nobles, 23-year-old Heather Leighann Dollar of DeFuniak Springs, was found to have drugs and paraphernalia on her while in the park. Dollar was arrested on drug charges and was booked into the Walton County Jail where she is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. “Crime doesn’t pay, especially with counterfeit bills,” said Chief Mark Weeks. “These bills were clearly counterfeit and we appreciate the businesses for reporting it to us so we could take action. We will continue to ensure our businesses and citizens can trust the cash they receive.”

