MAN KILLED IN HIGHWAY 98 CRASH IDENTIFIED

A 28-year-old Destin man who died after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has been identified. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Saul Lopez-Perez was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 98 in the inside lane in a 2003 Dodge Ram around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and swerved onto the shoulder. The Dodge began to spin clockwise, as as the left side tires entered into the soft sand on the shoulder, before overturning. The vehicle came to a final rest on the driver’s side and facing south on the south shoulder of the road. Lopez-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 27-year-old Marco Montes-Hernandez of Destin, was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition, the release said. Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts.
Charges are pending a traffic homicide investigation.