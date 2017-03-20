MAN KILLED IN HOLMES COUNTY CRASH

A Mississippi man was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes County Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports 20-year-old Christopher J. Pearson of Byram, Mississippi was traveling westbound on I-10 near MM 113 around 6:19 PM when his 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck traveled onto the grassy center median. Investigators say the driver over corrected steering to the right causing the truck to leave the roadway onto the north shoulder before the left side of the truck collided with a highway advisory sign.

Troopers say Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the injures he sustained in the crash.