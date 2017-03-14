Man racks up felonies fleeing child support arrest

BonifayNow.com

A man was taken into custody March 10 after fleeing law enforcement on foot to avoid arrest for failure to pay child support.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence of Jamie Baker on Pleasant Hill Road at 12:05 a.m. to serve the arrest warrant. Baker ran from his house into a wooded area, causing WCSO to dispatch K-9 tracking teams from both Holmes Correctional Institution and Northwest Florida Reception Center to the location.

K-9 teams were able to track Baker to an old barn located on his property, where he was found hiding in a hole he had dug underneath the floor of the barn.

Baker was arrested and booked at Washington County Jail on the active child support warrant and two new felony charges of resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

“The K-9 teams from both of our local correctional institutes were integral parts of this apprehension and were an invaluable tool for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “I believe that we would not have been able to locate Baker without these K-9s and their handlers’ assistance.”

