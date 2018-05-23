MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR HEROIN TRAFFICKING AND HEROIN RELATED MURDER

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced that on May 18, 2018, an Escambia County Jury convicted James Mitchell, age 54, of Homicide by Delivery of Heroin. Circuit Judge John Simon immediately sentenced Mitchell to a mandatory term of life in state prison. The sentence will be served consecutively to a separate 25-year sentence Mitchell is serving for Trafficking in Heroin from 2015. There is no parole in Florida so Mitchell will be required to serve the rest of his life in state prison. Over the two-day trial, the State presented witness testimony that on January 30, 2014, Mitchell sold black tar heroin to the Victim, Donald Davis, and a group of others. Davis’ wife found him deceased at their home later that evening. Two medical doctors presented testimony that heroin caused Davis’ death. This case was investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Thomas Williams.

