A man involved in a hit and run accident last year will spend the next decade in prison. Dijivis Paul pled no contest Friday to leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. the accident happened on September 18th, 2017 in Panama City. Trinidi Coalson, 35, was killed, leaving behind her husband, daughter, and granddaughter. Paul was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation as well as 1,000 hours of community service.

