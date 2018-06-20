MAN TUCKS HEADLIGHTS INTO MAN PURSE, FAILS TO PAY

A 23-year-old man who tried to steal three sets of headlights from the Niceville Walmart was arrested after his actions triggered the suspicions of a store employee. The man selected the headlights – each set valued at nearly $50 – and put them in a satchel he was carrying. He never took the headlights out of his bag and as the employee watched, he left the store without paying for them. He refused to stop, leaving the store and disappearing, according to his Niceville Police Department arrest report. One of the man’s friends gave officers his number and he answered the phone but refused to come in to speak with them, the report said. When he went back to Walmart, he was arrested for narcotics charges. At that time, officers made the link between the earlier shoplifting incident, the report said.

