MAN USES FAKE CREDIT CARDS TO WITHDRAW $1,600 FROM ATM

A Panama City man is facing several felony charges after deputies say he used fake credit cards to withdraw cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Destin on Monday. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a suspicious activity call at the Hancock Whitney Bank on Emerald Coast Parkway after a man was seen covering up the camera at the ATM and making several transactions with different cards. The sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Gagik Kesaian was maxing out each card being used. The deputy spotted a truck pulling away from the bank and initiated a stop. The sheriff’s office said Kesaian had a crumpled Confederate flag sticker in his hand, which was the same type of sticker used to cover the ATM camera. Kesaian consented to a vehicle search and the sheriff’s office said deputies found six receipts from the ATM, $1,600 in cash, and more stickers, as well as a stack of bank cards with no names or numbers on them. Kesaian told deputies he found the blank cards and believed it to be an easy way to get some money, the sheriff’s office said. Kesaian has been charged with grand theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, criminal use of personal identification information, and a scheme to defraud a financial institution.

Share This Post





