MAN WAKES EX-GIRLFRIEND, PUNCHES HER IN FACE

A 25-year-old man was arrested for battery and resisting arrest after punching his ex-girlfriend and refusing to get into a police car. A woman called the Crestview police on her ex-boyfriend who she said “woke her up,” said things that didn’t make sense, grabbed her by the right arm and punched her in the face. While officers tried to restrain the man, he pulled away until he was forced to his knees. While officers tried to put him in the back of a patrol vehicle, he braced against the door frame and refused to enter. The man was eventually tased after officers continued to try to put him in their vehicle. Once he calmed down, he admitted to getting into an argument with the woman, but he denied hitting her.

