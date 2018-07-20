MAN WANTED IN CONNECTION TO CRESTVIEW BAR SHOOTING

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say opened fire at a Crestview night spot. Tyrone Dewayne Morris, 42, is wanted in connection to a shooting at the Split Oaks Saloon on July 5. According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses heard several gunshots and saw people running from the area. A 26-year-old man was injured and taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, deputies said. Morris is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s 5’7″ and approximately 190 pounds. If you know where Morris is call Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS.

