MAN WANTS PIC-N-SAVE TO PAY HIM FOR ROUNDING UP CARTS, THEN CALLS 911

A 49-year-old man was arrested for misusing 911 after he called the police on a grocery store refusing to pay him for returning carts. A man called 911 for a non-emergency. He had previously been warned by law enforcement not to call 911 for non-emergencies and has been arrested twice for the same offense. The man said he called 911 because he had no minutes left on his phone. He called the police because he demanded Pic-N-Sav pay him for returning carts to the store. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered he had nine felony convictions and failed to register with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office as a registered felon.

Share This Post





