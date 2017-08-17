MAN WHO CONFESSED TO KILLING OF DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MOTHER PLEADS NO CONTES

A DeFuniak Springs man enters a plea in the murder of Sandra Graves. Stephen Taylor appeared in court earlier this afternoon and has now agreed to plea no contest in the first degree murder of Sandra Graves. Back in June, Stephen Anthony Taylor was arrested at a Burger King in DeFuniak Springs after police were tipped off by his sister and her husband. Taylor admitted he murdered Sandra Graves because she did not need his help at work, which upset him. He told investigators that he planned to murder her after that incident. Judge Kelvin Well say at the hearing, “It’s my understanding that previously, your lawyer entered a not guilty plea on your behalf, Previously? And today, they are withdrawing that and entering a no contest plea to four counts in the offense?” The four counts are first degree premeditated murder, armed burglary of a dwelling, grand theft auto, and grand theft. Judge Kelvin Wells accepted the plea, but no sentence was given. A sentence will be given at a later date when Graves’ family can be present.