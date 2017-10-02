MAN WHO KILLED DEFUNIAK SPRINGS WOMAN IS SENTENCED

A man who was convicted of killing a DeFuniak Springs woman earlier this year now knows his fate. A judge sentenced Stephen Anthony Taylor to life in prison for premeditated murder followed by another life sentence for burglary while armed and five years each for the grand theft and grand theft auto charges. All charges will run consecutively to one another, REPORTS PANAMA CITY CHANNEL 7 NEWS.

In June 2017, Sandra Graves was found dead in the bedroom of her home in DeFuniak Springs. Taylor told DeFuniak Police and the State Attorney’s Office that he stabbed Graves because he was upset at her for kicking him out of her house. Investigators SAID Graves and Taylor knew each other and that Graves had called the police many times saying Taylor was harassing her. In June, a lieutenant with the DeFuniak Springs Police Department told us Taylor was given a trespass warning at Graves request.