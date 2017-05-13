MANHUNT OVER, WCSO TAKES ERIC RUSSELL INTO CUSTODY

The manhunt for Eric Russell ended Thursday, May 11, when Walton County deputies took him into custody. Russell had eluded lawmen since May 7 when Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers attempted a traffic stop. Russell fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind after the truck was stuck in Oklaloosa County. Russell ran into the woods to escape. Authorities found that the truck had been stolen in Coffee County, Alabama and found a handgun inside the vehicle. Russell was wanted in connection to several recent car thefts and burglaries.

On Thursday , Laurel Hill School was placed on a modified lockdown after Russell was seen in the area. Russell continued to elude lawmen Thursday morning, stealing a truck that belonged to a construction worker. The truck’s keys were inside when Russell reportedly stole it, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO, OCSO, Okaloosa Correctional Institution K9s and Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers all took part in the search for Russell. Russell was taken into custody near the area of Adams Drive and Wallace Road southeast of Paxton.