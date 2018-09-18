MANY GATHERING FOR COASTAL CLEAN-UP DAY

Multiple organizations came together to help our beaches as a part of International Coastal Clean-Up Day. Gulf World, Gulf World Marine Institute, Diver’s Den, and Keep PCB Beautiful teamed up for a coastal clean-up day at Treasure Island Marina. Participants of the clean up grabbed their gloves and filled their buckets with trash along the shoreline. Some went on kayaks and paddle boards, while others even dove in to rid of litter harmful to the sea creatures. Sam Tuno, Gulf World Sales and Marketing manager, said the trash left behind can sometimes come from unexpected places. “We all can clean up after ourselves. Sometimes, like at this clean-up, we are seeing things that might have accidentally blown out of a window. It’s not like people are intentionally leaving these things. But everything that gets blown away that isn’t properly thrown away, can end up in the water. So it’s really just everybody doing their part,” explained Tuno. Everyone that participated was also entered to win a dolphin encounter from Gulf World and a discover scuba from Diver’s Den.

Share This Post





