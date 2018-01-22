On Saturday, January 20th, Krewe De Yak held the annual Mardi Gras Parade. Before the Mardi Gras Parade, there were multiple vendors with items ranging from hot dogs, fried alligator, and jewelry, to unique clothing! People were jostling around the Circle enjoying music and viewing the car show. Here are the results of the car show: 1st place modern division: Allen Murray, Santa Rosa Beach, 2017 Mustang GT California Special. 2nd place modern division: Carl Woods, DeFuniak Springs, 2017 Polaris Slingshot. 1st place classic division: Dave & Kathy Tagert, Destin, 1925 Ford Model T Runabout. 2nd place classic division: Miranda Black, DeFuniak Springs, 1967 Ford AC Cobra. Grand Marshal Choice: Johnny Grimes, Ft. Walton Beach, 1929 Ford A Sports Coupe Later after all the cars and vendors left Circle Drive, the grand parade began. Diverse beads along with candy were being slung everywhere as the people cheered for the parade. Some of the organizations involved in the parade were the Walton County Sheriff’s Posse Mounted Posse Unit, Army Recruiters, God’s Girls of Grace, Glendale Masonic Lodge, and the following pageant queens; Alyson Ingram, Savanna Sheffield, Calie Brackin, and Kaylee Mcbroom. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank Krewe De Yak, all the volunteers involved, and all the organizations involved in the parade for putting a great show on for the community of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Share This Post







