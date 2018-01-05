MARDI GRAS ROAD CLOSURE

On January 20th, Krewe De Yak’s Annual Mardi Gras Parade is going to be held. Along with the parade, there will some festivities for the community to enjoy. Traffic will be closed on Live Oak Avenue to 7th Street. It will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Also, at 1:00 p.m., Main Street and Circle Drive will be closed for the Mardi Gras Parade. The Mardi Gras Parade itself will begin at 3:00 p.m. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to invite everyone to come out and enjoy themselves around the Lakeyard.

