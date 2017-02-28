MARGIE IDA BELL MARTIN 1949 – 2017

Mrs. Margie Ida Bell Martin, age 67, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017. She was born May 13, 1949 in Harts Creek, West Virginia to Lloyd and Nettie Williamson Workman.



Mrs. Martin was a resident of Panama City Beach, Florida moving from Brooksville, Florida. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and growing flowers, she also enjoyed fishing.



Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ray Workman, Lovel Workman, Willie Workman and sister Florence Brewster.



Mrs. Martin is survived by her three daughters Lisa Swartz of Panama City, Florida, Juanita Hendrick and husband James of Hundred, West Virginia and Donna Stokes and husband Steve of Panama City Beach, Florida; three brothers Timothy Workman, Clyde Workman and Elva Workman; five sisters Glayds Hawkins, Demi Smith, Alma Starr, Martha Workman and Linda Gentile; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.



A time of visitation will be held from 2:00~3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.



Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Magnolia Cemetery, with Reverend Richard Murray.



