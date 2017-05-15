MARIANNA SCHOOL PLACED ON LOCKDOWN

10 a.m. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriffs Office were called to Hope School. The call was in reference to threats being made against the school by an angry parent. The parent was there to pick up there child, who is a student at the school. Upon the arrival of the officers, it was revealed by school administration that Malisa Dale Hager had become extremely angry. Hager started using profanities in the front office and went on to say the child’s father will come up to the school and and shoot faculty members with a machine gun. On Friday, May 12, 2017, at approximatelyDeputies with the Jackson County Sheriffs Office were called to Hope School. The call was in reference to threats being made against the school by an angry parent. The parent was there to pick up there child, who is a student at the school. Upon the arrival of the officers, it was revealed by school administration that Malisa Dale Hager had become extremely angry. Hager started using profanities in the front office and went on to say the child’s father will come up to the school and and shoot faculty members with a machine gun.

The school was immediately placed on lock-down status for safety and precautionary measures until the subjects could be located. A short time later,all subjects, including the child, was located in the Emergency Room at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

After further investigation, it was determined the father did not play a roll in any of the incidents and was he aware of the statements made by Malisa Hager at the school. Malisa Hager of Bascom, Florida was taken into custody without further incident and is being charged with Disruption of an Educational Institution. Malisa Hager has been transported to the Jackson County Jail to await first appearance. Hope school was taken off of lock-down and resumed their normal afternoon activities.