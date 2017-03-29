Mark Lothson Goes the “Extra Mile” for Children in Crisis

Mark Lothson, General Manager of Beal Winn Dixie, received the CIC “Extra Mile Club” award for his continued long-time service and support to Children in Crisis. For years, Mark has supported Children In Crisis events with water, soda, refreshments and snacks. He has been an inspiration to our staff, volunteers and Board!

Ken Hair, CIC President & CEO commented, “Mark has been there for CIC whenever called upon. His efforts, volunteerism and support to our fundraising events is truly a priceless donation. He’s always there when we need him and has never let us down!”

Children in Crisis, Inc. is a local non-profit, 501(c)(3) charity of caring people from the community. For more information about CIC, call 850-864-4242 or visit www.childrenincrisisfl.org.