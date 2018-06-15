MARKQUISE DESHAWN WALLACE ‘WE WILL FIND YOU’

“We will find you” is the message for the Markquise DeShawn Wallace. Wallace is the man authorities say is wanted for driving a rented white Dodge Challenger into three people June 6th. According to the Pensacola Police Department (PPD), an arrest warrant has been issued for Wallace of Pensacola for the hit-and-run that killed 8-month-old Neariaah Williams and 28-year-old Nephateria Williams and injured the baby’s mother, Quineka Baldwin. During the news conference, PPD stated Marqueis DeShawn Wallace rented a vehicle the day of the crash from Hertz Rental and he was traveling at least 90 miles per hour before he struck them. Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter and State Attorney Bill Eddins said that Marqueis DeShawn Wallace had been arrested on a domestic violence arrest and was wearing an ankle monitor. Eddins said he cut off the ankle monitor sometime Wednesday and has been on the run. Chief Lyter spoke directly to Wallace saying “we have every available resource looking for you”. “We understand you are scared, but you can pick up the phone and turn yourself in” he added. PPD said Wallace was last seen driving a gray Lexus 350 Sport 4-door with burgundy interior. The Lexus has been located. Chief Lyter also had a message for people that may be hiding him. “If we find out you are harboring him in anyway, we will arrest you” he said. On Wednesday, authorities found the white Dodge Challenger believed to be driven on June 6th on T and Bobe streets in an abandoned building behind an auto shop. The U.S. Marshals, Escambia County Sheriff Office and Pensacola Police have been following up on every lead in the investigation. To date, they have received hundreds of leads thanks to the community. The State Attorney said Wallace has a long criminal history, both a juvenile and adult arrest records including felonies.

