MARKQUISE WALLACE HELD ON $5M DOLLAR BOND

Pensacola’s most wanted fugitive, Markquise Wallace, is back in the city and is being held on a 5 million dollar bond. According to a report, Markquise Wallace struck three people crossing Cervantes and “M” Streets on June 6th. Nephateria Williams and 8 month-old Neariaah Williams were killed. The baby’s mother, Quineka Baldwin, was critically injured but survived. Reports state Wallace was traveling 94 miles per hour when he struck them in a rented White Dodge Charger. Several people were arrested for helping him evade police, Pensacola police stated. Wallace was caught hiding in a home in East Philadelphia with a family member on July 24th. Authorities began his extradition to Pensacola on Tuesday and he was booked in the Escambia County Jail on Thursday night just after 8 p.m. On Friday, Wallace made his first court appearance before an Escambia County Judge at 9:30 a.m. A Judge charged Wallace with two counts of vehicular homicide. He is expected back in court on September 14th.

