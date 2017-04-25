MARSHA DIANNE DEAN 1970-2017

Mrs. Marsha Dianne Dean, age 47, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017. She was born April 7, 1970 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Mrs. Dean was a resident of Walton County. She worked in professional janitorial services in the resort industry. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

Mrs. Dean is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Dean.

Mrs. Dean is survived by her two daughters Jennifer Boutwell and husband Gerald and Heather Allen and husband Gregory Lusco, and two grandchildren Alivia Boutwell and Brentley Lusco.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.