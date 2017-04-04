Vintage aircraft and acrobatic stunts in the air “wowed” several thousand watching from the ground over the weekend.

The seventh annual DeFuniak Springs “Marvel of Flight” drew aviators from across the southeast. Organizers say these magnificent young men and women in their flying machines gave not only aerial demonstrations but spoke with the audience. The Tiger Flight Formation Flight Team out of Rome, Georgia visits schools throughout the year challenging young people to be the pilot of their own li