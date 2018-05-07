MARY ALYCE BOLLMER 1935-2018

Mrs. Mary Alyce Bollmer, age 82, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018. She was born on December 5, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert L. Cutter and Martha Hogue Cutter.

Mrs. Bollmer was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. She was Baptist by faith and a member of the South Walton First Baptist Church at the Bay, where she was extremely active, especially in children’s church and choir. She was a graduate of the University of Miami where she received her Bachelors degree in Education and went on to receive her Masters degree in Education from the Xavier University. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother affectionally known as “GG”. She taught school for 22 years before she retired. She was one of sixteen organizers of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Mrs. Bollmer was preceded in death by her father and mother; her loving husband Richard C. Bollmer; one daughter Jennifer Willford; and one brother Harold Cutter.

Mrs. Bollmer is survived by her two sons Robert Bollmer Jr. and wife Bonnie and Ronald Bollmer and wife Aimee; one daughter Terri Kupski and husband Donald; four brothers Robert Cutter and wife Virgie, Ronald Cutter and wife Linda, Donald Cutter and wife Nancy, and Gerald Cutter and wife Mary; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 10:00~11:00AM Saturday, May 19, 2018 at South Walton First Baptist Church at the Bay, 24388 US 331, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, May 19, 2018 at South Walton First Baptist Church at the Bay, with Dr. Walt Campbell officiating.

Family will also be receiving friends 10:00~11:00AM Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Trinity Baptist Church, 8402 Burns Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45216.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Trinity Baptist Church.

Flowers are being accepted or donations can be made to the South Walton First Baptist Church at the Bay, 24388 Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences, and sign guest book at www. clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.