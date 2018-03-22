MARY ELIZABETH RILEY 1945-2018

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Riley, age 72, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018. She was born June 24, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to William Francis Fox and Agnes Regina Costello Fox.

Mrs. Riley was a resident of Milton, Florida from 1975 and moved to DeFuniak Springs, Florida in 2011. She was a Christian by faith. She was a volunteer at Maude Saunders Elementary School for 10 years. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother to five wonderful grandchildren.

Mrs. Riley is predeceased by her parents; and her brother, William F. Fox, Jr.; sister, Patricia Shannon Smith; and step-mother, Hope Fox. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Linden “Butch” Riley of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; son, William Riley and wife Laura of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Jennifer Casey and husband Patrick of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; brothers, Thomas Fox and Kathy Burke of Queens, New York, Dr. John Fox and wife Deanne of Mayfield, New York, and James Fox of Orlando, Florida; sister, Carole F. Hoover and husband Murry of Silverton, Oregon; and grandchildren, Aiden Riley, Emily Casey, Tessa Riley, Jillian Casey, and Stephanie Riley.

Family will receive friends from 4:00~6:00 PM, Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 4001 W. 23rd Street, Panama City, Florida 32405.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences, and sign guestbook at www.clary-glenn.com

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.