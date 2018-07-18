MARY ELLEN MCKNIGHT 1950-2018

MCKNIGHT Mary Ellen, 68, of DeFuniak Springs, FL and formerly of Lexington, passed away July 10, 2018, of cancer. Born June 14, 1950, in Dallas, TX to the late Earle W. Gray, Jr. and Mary Lou Gray, she graduated from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in Birmingham, AL and the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. Mary Ellen was a loving wife, mother, and neighbor. She was known for her cooking and loved to entertain at her Bell Court home. She will always be remembered for her radiant smile and jubilant spirit. She spent over 40 years as a nurse including deployment to the Middle East as a Lieutenant in the Navy Nurse Corps in 1991. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Hildreth McKnight of DeFuniak Springs, FL and her children, David Windham McKnight of Washington, DC and Mary Elizabeth McKnight of Lexington, KY, sister Sarah E. (Brian) Heckert of Florence, AL, and brother James E. (Gina) Gray of Birmingham, AL, along with several nieces. Services will be held Friday, July 27 at 11:00 AM at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church, 180 East Maxwell Street. In accordance with her wishes, a celebration of life will take place immediately following the service at Hopemont, the Hunt-Morgan House, 201 North Mill Street. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass or the charity of one’s choice .

Share This Post





