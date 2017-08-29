MARY ESTER MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting at a home in Mary Esther. While at the scene a resident was arrested on felony drug charges. Deputies responded to a home at 841 Blvd De L’Orleans and discovered 26-year old Kevin Chang of Fort Walton Beach with a gunshot wound to the back. Witnesses stated that a toddler in the home had picked up a gun off the bed and accidentally shot Chang. Chang was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment. Deputies searched the home and located a firearm as well as marijuana and heroin. A resident, 32-year old Phillip Wayne Pulley, was arrested and charged with heroin trafficking, marijuana distribution and possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon. The investigation is continuing and additional information will be released at the appropriate time. The residence was the site of a home invasion robbery August 18th.