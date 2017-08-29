Latest News
Northwest Florida State College

MARY ESTER MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

The  Okaloosa  County  Sheriff’s  Office  is  investigating  what appears to be an accidental shooting at a home in Mary Esther. While at the scene a resident was arrested on felony drug charges.  Deputies  responded  to  a  home  at  841  Blvd  De  L’Orleans  and discovered 26-year old Kevin Chang of Fort Walton Beach with a gunshot wound to the back. Witnesses stated that a toddler in the home had picked up a gun off the bed and accidentally shot Chang. Chang was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment. Deputies searched the home and located a firearm as well as marijuana and heroin. A resident,  32-year  old  Phillip  Wayne  Pulley,  was  arrested  and  charged  with  heroin trafficking,  marijuana  distribution  and  possession  of  a  firearm/ammunition  by  a convicted felon.  The investigation  is  continuing and additional information will be released  at the appropriate time. The residence was the site of a home invasion robbery August 18th. 
Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Hardees