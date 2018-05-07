MARY JEAN ALLEN 1939-2018

Mrs. Mary Jane Allen, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018. She was born January 23, 1939 in Birmingham, Alabama to Coleman and Mary Mitchell Pitts.

Mrs. Allen was married to Charles Allen (Chuck) for 60 years. She graduated from Jones Valley HS and the University of Alabama with a BA in education. She taught in elementary education and Sunday school for many Years. She and her beloved husband, Chuck Allen spent the early years of their marriage traveling throughout Europe while he was in the service.

She and her husband have two children Mitch Allen (Mary Kathryn) and Kelly Allen Bass (Greg Bass)

She was devoted to her five grandchildren, Cameron Bass, Tyler Bass, Mary Coleman Allen, McLean Allen, and Mallory Allen and her beloved shih tzu – Bama Sue

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the First Baptist Church of Destin, with Pastor Billy Gray officiating.

