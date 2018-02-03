MARY MAGDALENE BAILEY 1939-2018

Mary Magdalene Bailey, 78, died Thursday, February 1, 2018, with her family by her side in Freeport, Florida.

She was born June 15, 1939, in Ponce de Leon, Florida to Reuben and Ola Bearden. A 1959 graduate of Ponce de Leon High School. Married the love of her life, Marvin Bailey, February 20, 1960. She loved cooking for her family and friends. She worked for both Okaloosa and Walton County School Food Services for 22 years, retiring from Walton County in 1999. One of her greatest pleasures was dancing with her husband and laughing with her friends. Her friends from the American Legion Post #78 in Samson, Alabama say her laughter was infections and their dancing was captivating.

Mary “Mag” Bailey is survived by her loving husband, Marvin Bailey; three children; Teresa Burnham & husband William, Jasper Bailey & fiancé Beth Jones, Mary Arlene Revis & husband Jeff; one sister; Shirley Scott & husband Rheams; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; Ola Brannon Bearden and Reuben Bearden; sisters; Betty Bearden, Marcia Gallugi & Ina “Pat” Boutwell; & brothers; Willie Bearden, Marvin Bearden.

A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Graveside services with Rheams Scott officiating will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 5, 2018, at Euchee Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 5551 County Highway 183 N, DeFuniak Springs, Florida. Flowers are being accepted.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guestbook at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.