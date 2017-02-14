MARY PAULINE ALLEN 1927 – 2017

Mary Pauline (McDermitt) Allen passed away quietly at her home in Seagrove Beach FL on February 11, 2017.

Born January 20, 1927 in Mt. Savage, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard DeSales McDermitt and Pauline Farrell McDermitt. Polly lived in Cumberland MD the majority of her adult life before retiring to Marietta GA to be with her girls. She graduated from Ursaline Academy in 1944 and went on to become a Registered Nurse. She was extremely proud to be on the forefront of the Home Care Department at Memorial Hospital in Cumberland. She was married to Claris Murray Allen, who preceded her in death, from 1950 to 1982. Besides nursing, the greatest joys in her life were her two daughters and their husbands;

Suzanne Allen Lagratta and Tony Lagratta; Marian Allen Cundiff and David Cundiff;

Her four grandchildren, Lauren, Calvin, Garrett and Austin and her four-great-grandchildren, Clarie, Carter, Cooper and Maelie.

Polly was an avid bridge player and a huge fan of West Virginia University football.

She is also survived by her sister Mary McDermitt Twigg and brother, William McDermitt, both of Cincinnati; a sister-in law, Carol Allen Twigg, Nashville TN

Five nieces and several close cousins. Her younger sister, Catherine Ann McDermitt Ratigan, also preceded her in death.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

