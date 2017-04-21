MATTHEW SCOTT CARNLEY 1996-2017

Matthew Scott Carnley, age 20, passed away Wednesday, April 19., 2017. He was born November 6, 1996 in Marianna, Florida to Victor and Stacy Knight Carnley.

Matt was a resident of Walton County. He attended Walton High School. He worked in the hardware industry. He was very creative and enjoyed art work and spending time with his family and friends.

Matt is survived by his father Victor Lee Carnley and his wife Laura Spooner Carnley of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; his siblings Justin Carnley of Mobile, Alabama, Chandra Spooner of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Amber Carnley of Ohio, Sean Banks of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; and his paternal grandfather Reverend Paul Carnley.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.