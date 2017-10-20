MAUDE SANDERS ELEMENTARY STUDENT SUSPENDED FOR BRING BUTTER KNIFE TO SCHOOL

A first-grade student at Maude Saunders Elementary School in DeFuniak Springs was recently suspended for bringing what school officials are considering a potential weapon, according to a report filed by Panama City’s Channel 7 News. The student was found with the knife while eating lunch in the cafeteria. School Assistant Principal immediately spoke with the parents and began the suspension process for the safety and well-being of the students Although school officials said this is a district-wide policy, many parents said they don’t agree with the extent of punishment. According to the Walton County School District code of conduct, “Possession of a dangerous item… will constitute a serious breach of conduct requiring administrative disciplinary action and will include suspension or expulsion.” According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, no crime was committed and disciplinary actions were left to school administrators.