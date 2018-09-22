MAUREEN LILY BROWN 1934-2018

Mrs. Maureen Lily Brown, age 84, passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018. She was born April 20, 1934, in London, England to Edward and Alice Morgan Clayfield.

Mrs. Brown was a resident of Riverview, Florida, moving from DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a talented dancer. She was also a talented Bowler, having received many trophies. She was also excellent at crafts, including Brass rubbing, painting, sewing, and all sorts of Christmas Crafts.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Otis Brown.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her two sons; Greg Brown and wife Michelle of England and Kenneth Brown and wife Sonata of Orlando, Florida; two daughters, Lisa Thomson and husband David of Ruskin, Florida and Lynell Cosson of Riverview, Florida; two brothers, Terry Clayfield and wife Jane of England and Trevor Clayfield and wife Janet of England; one sister, Kathleen Evans and husband David of England. 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, September 24, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435, with Reverend Mahlon LeCroix officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

