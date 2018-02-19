Here are meeting reminders in the Walton County Area for those who have either forgot or have not been informed otherwise. The regular Board of County Commissioners Meeting will be February 27th at 9:00 a.m. in the DeFuniak Springs Boardroom. A Land Development Code Meeting will be held on February 27th at 6:00 p.m. at the South Walton Annex Boardroom. DeFuniak Springs City Council will be holding a Special Meeting on February 20th at 2:00 p.m. at City Hall to review the City of DeFuniak Management’s responses to findings and approve the Fiscal Year 2016 audit. A Collective Bargaining was rescheduled to February 21st at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.

