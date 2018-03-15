MEIGS MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED FOR WRITTEN THREAT

Tuesday, March 13th, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer received a note from the principal of Meigs Middle School that read “I’m going to kill ms. stupid Riggins.” Mrs. Riggins is a math teacher at Meigs Middle School. Comparing the note to other suspicious papers, the SRO was able to determine who wrote the threatening note. After making contact with the suspected student, the student admitted to making the threat but said it “was more of a joke.” The Meigs Middle School student was charged with issuing a written threat to kill or do bodily injury and was turned over to Department of Juvenile Justice. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to school threats. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to urge parents to explain the consequences of making any threats to their children.

Share This Post





